Dr. Berne's expands eye drop recall over possible bacterial and fungal contamination

Dr. Berne's is expanding an eye drop recall after federal testing found evidence of bacterial and fungal contamination in one of its products.

The company is now recalling all lots of four different products: MSM Drops 5% and 15% Solution, Dr. Berne's Organic Castor Oil Eye Drops, and Dr. Berne's MSM Mist 15% Solution. Testing by the Food and Drug Administration had found evidence of bacterial and fungal contamination in one lot of Dr. Berne's MSM Drops 5% Solution, leading the manufacturer to recall it.

To date, Dr. Berne has received two reports of adverse events related to the recall, according to the FDA.

"Using contaminated eye drops could result in minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection," the FDA said in a notice announcing the expanded recall.

The latest recalls follow a spate of FDA warnings earlier this year against using several eye drop brands linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant bacteria. The outbreak is linked to at least 4 deaths across 18 states and dozens of infections.

The FDA has also warned consumers not to use "LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair," warning that they could pose a serious health risk, including vision- and life-threatening infections. LightEyez has not recalled the drops or responded to the FDA, according to the agency.