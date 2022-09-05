DPD search for carjacking suspect who rammed into police cars while fleeing in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for the driver in a carjacking incident on Sunday after authorities say the suspect rammed into police vehicles, nearly hitting an officer.

The incident happened at about 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Citgo gas station at the corner of Eight Mile Road and Glastonbury Road.

Police say an undercover officer spotted an SUV that was reported stolen earlier Sunday from the 22000 block of Fenkell Avenue and called for uniformed officers to investigate.

Police responded to the gas station and approached the vehicle. Two people got out of the SUV and the driver backed into one of the police cars. The driver then drove over another police car and directly toward an officer "who had to roll out of the path of the hurtling large SUV," according to police.

DPD says three officers fired shots as the driver, who "posed an imminent threat of life to an officer."

It is unknown if the shots hit the driver. Police are still searching for the suspect and an additional unknown passenger.

Authorities later recovered the stolen vehicle in the area.

Police arrested the two people who exited the stolen vehicle.