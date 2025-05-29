Dozens of Tesla vehicles sit in Michigan parking lot. Employees explain why.

A parking lot in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is full of Tesla vehicles, leaving many wondering why they are parked there.

Over the past week, the vehicles have been seen at the parking lot of the Hunter's Square shopping center on Orchard Lake Road, down the street from a Tesla dealership in West Bloomfield.

"I read about this parking lot that is kind of like a repository for Teslas and especially cyber trucks, and I thought, 'Oh, I've got to see this,'" said Mike Victor, who drove to the parking lot to see the cars. "It's kind of shocking."

Tesla employees who were picking up the cars Thursday morning told CBS News Detroit that the vehicles are sold and marked for delivery, and the nearby dealership's owner owns the shopping center. However, the city of Farmington Hills does not approve of this move.

"The City of Farmington Hills code enforcement office has been in communication with the Hunter's Square shopping center management to resolve the issue. They have been notified that storage of vehicles is not a permitted use. The enforcement process is being followed and takes time," said Charmaine Kettler-Schmult, the city's director of planning and community development.

Meanwhile, Victor says he assumed the dealership was out of space.

"I thought that was interesting, surprising, must be a zoning issue ... It's interesting the service center doesn't have space," he said.