Dozens of Michigan health coverage plans could see potential hikes of 15% or more

Many Michigan residents who purchase health insurance directly or through small group plans will notice significant increases for 2026 if proposed rate requests hold up.

A report by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services shows that many of the individual plans that are available to Michigan residents will face potential rate hikes of 15% or more.

The exact amount affecting a given individual or family depends on additional factors such as geographic area and tobacco use status, the insurance agency said.

Open enrollment – the time when customers can make health insurance selections for the coming year – goes from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15. Changing plans at other times of year can only be done under special circumstances, such as marriage or losing a job.

In preparation for the open enrollment process, the Department of Insurance and Financial Services posted the 2026 Michigan Health Insurance Proposed Rate Changes document on its website Monday. That list includes Blue Care Network of Michigan, Health Alliance Plan and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan.

The Affordable Care Act requires insurance companies that plan to "significantly increase plan premiums" to submit their rates to either the state or federal government for review.

The federal government's database has a way to look up specific individual and small group plans.

In the meantime, the state chart indicates that rate increases were requested in nearly half the individual health coverage plans offered by 11 listed companies to over 530,000 Michigan residents in the state. Of the 251 individual plans, 121 have proposed rate increases of 15% or more.

The document also shows increases in many plans offered by the 10 companies providing small group health coverage in Michigan. This category includes over 412,000 people. Of those 573 small group plans, 50 have proposed rate increases of 15% or more.

It is not yet known what the 2026 tax credits might be, if any, that customers can use to alleviate out-of-pocket expenses.

Public comment on individual rate changes must be submitted by Aug. 1 to be considered in the Department of Insurance and Financial Services' review of the 2026 plans.