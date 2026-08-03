Dozens of Berkley residents urged to remain indoors after gas main break

Residents who live within a block of a gas main break in Berkley, Michigan, have been told to shelter indoors until further notice.

The City of Berkley issued that notice Monday morning, saying its public safety officers were at the site of a gas main break at the southeast corner of Catalpa and Bacon.

Map of the area affected by a gas main break on August 3, 2026, in Berkley, Michigan. City of Berkley, Michigan

"The immediate area has been evacuated, and all residents one block in each direction from the area should remain indoors with windows shut until further notice. Please avoid the area," the city said.

City officials said they would issue updates via social media, email and their website as further information is available.