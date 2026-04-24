Downtown Farmington wins national award for Best Main Street

An Oakland County city has taken home a prestigious national award for Best Main Street.

Out of nearly 2,000 downtowns across the country that participated this year, the city of Farmington took home the win. It's an accomplishment, the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) says, that has been years in the making.

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"Just building those public spaces and creating a connected, walkable downtown has been our mission," said Farmington DDA Executive Director Jess Westendorf.

Westendorf says it's hard work that paid off. On April 13, Farmington was recognized nationally for its downtown.

"We are absolutely thrilled. It's the Great American Main Street Award," Westendorf said. "It's been an incredible amount of work from our organization, the DDA, over the past twenty years."

Westendorf tells CBS News Detroit that more than 3.4 million people visit Main Street every year.

"We're creating a destination where people want to live and do business. Really being that matchmaker to create a beacon for development in Farmington," said Westendorf.

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Westendorf also says it's the collaboration between the city and local businesses that allows Farmington to blossom.

"We have around 200 businesses within our district and a waiting list of retailers, restauranters, and other businesses that want to come in. So, a very low vacancy rate under two percent, and we are working on development projects to actually make more space for more businesses," Westendorf stated.

Heights Brewing owner Ryan Kavanagh opened his brewery and restaurant two years ago. He says it's one of the best decisions he's made.

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"We just fell in love with the city, and so when it came time to opening up a business, we were like, this is where we want to be. This just feels like home," Kavanagh said. "Definitely in it for the long haul. We're not here to just make a splash and move on to somewhere else. We've really bought into this community, and we want to help it grow."

Kavanagh says this prestigious main street award is well deserved.

"It wasn't a surprise because if you ever come to downtown Farmington, it's like the perfect hallmark downtown. It's like you're in a Hallmark movie," said Kavanagh.

As for Farmington's future, the DDA says more projects are already in the works, including Art Park Promenade.

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"It's right across from Riley Park, which is really the cultural set of our downtown. We are anticipating it will be complete by June," said Westendorf.

The annual farmer's market will also be open for the season on May 2. It will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"The work on Main Street is never done, so we'll just continue to build on our momentum and keep all the good things going," Westendorf said.