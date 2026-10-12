Downriver man charged in Bank of America robbery in Flat Rock

A Brownstown Township man faces one count of bank robbery in connection with a robbery at the Bank of America in Flat Rock last week.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 43-year-old Daniel Nathan Labadie was arraigned on Oct. 9 and received a $25,000 (10%) bond with a GPS tether.

Authorities allege that on Oct. 7, Labadie went to the bank on Telegraph Road and demanded money from a teller, taking $8,000 before fleeing. Police say the teller called 911 as Labadie was running away.

A Flat Rock detective spotted Labadie crossing Telegraph with a backpack and heading westbound toward a viaduct. Police say Labadie continues west on Telegraph near Calders and walked behind a Jet's Pizza, through a hole in the fence between the rear of the restaurant and an old Jim's Butcher Shop.

Police from Flat Rock, Rockwood and Gibraltar saw Labadie about 10 minutes after the 911 call in a parking lot behind the butcher shop and took him into custody.

Police found a pellet gun and the cash when searching him and the backpack.

Labadie is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Oct. 20 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 27, according to the prosecutor's office.