One dead, another injured in shooting incident at Detroit grocery store

Detroit police say one person is dead and another was hurt in a shooting incident on Friday afternoon at a grocery store.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. in the vestibule of the King Cole Foods at Clairmount and Woodward avenues. Cmdr. Philip Rodriguez says DPD's homicide team is at the scene.

Police did not provide information on a suspect or the victims' identities. Police say the first victim died at the scene, and the second victim arrived at a hospital. The second victim's condition is currently unknown.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260.

This story is developing.