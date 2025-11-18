Domestic violence cases drop in Warren with Operation Cycle Break

To combat domestic violence crime in Warren, the police department launched an initiative called Operation Cycle Break in May 2025.

On Tuesday, the police department and its partners provided an update.

CBS Detroit

In the four months Operation Cycle Break has been running, incidents of domestic violence in the city have gone down, and those behind the pilot program say it's an initiative that's working.

"Survivors tell us they feel safer, they feel seen, they feel supported," said Turning Point Macomb CEO and president, Dr. Sharman Davenport.

"You are not alone, and the crimes committed against you are taken seriously," Warren Mayor Lori Stone said.

The city of Warren is tackling domestic violence head-on through this pilot program.

"Four months into this program and we are already seeing significant positive changes that reflect our dedication to protecting victims, holding offenders accountable, and making this community safer," said Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins.

Statistics show that from May until August 2025, there were 259 domestic violence offenders in Warren. Since the start of the program, there has been a seven percent decline in these incidents compared to previous years. Numbers also show 64% of offenders are taken into custody the same day.

"Less than 5%of offenders have re-offended, marking a 57% decline in recidivism. There have been no cases of murder, manslaughter, or non-fatal shootings related to domestic violence offenders that have been a part of this program," said Hawkins.

As a result of Operation Cycle Break, Warren police officers now receive training through Turning Point Macomb to better support families impacted by domestic violence.

The program also provides intervention and requires counseling for offenders sooner, which is a change from before.

Read the full Operation Cycle Break preliminary report below

"The biggest thing that I'm seeing from the bench is defendants getting that counseling, having a softening of the attitude for the charges being brought against them, and the cases being resolved earlier. In the past, it was obvious the arraignments were many weeks before the pre-trial date. That's not true anymore. It's usually a couple weeks. Also, arraignments are sometimes the same day or the day after the incident occurred. That's a change. And much less dismissals," said 37th District Court Chief Judge John Chmura.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido says that while violent crime is high in Macomb County and this program has created positive and necessary change.

"I tracked the last four years in Macomb County. We've had over 10,000 domestic violence cases dismissed. No matter what the situation is, we need to get to it quicker and we need to have some results-driven. Undoubtedly, this is working," Lucido said.

CBS News Detroit is told that other police departments in Metro Detroit, who were not named, are looking into Operation Cycle Break.

The Warren Police Department says the goal is to serve as a model for other law enforcement agencies across Macomb County, Michigan, and across the country.

"Operation Cycle Break is more than a program. It's a promise. A promise that our community will not look away, a promise that survivors will be believed, supported and protected. A promise that together we can create safer neighborhoods and rebuild trust where it has been broken," Davenport said.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.