DOJ intends to send election monitors to 7 Michigan cities for November midterm

The U.S. Department of Justice intends to place federal election monitors in seven Michigan cities during the November 2026 midterm election, Michigan officials said.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, on Oct. 21, the DOJ sent letters to Detroit, East Lansing, Flint, Grand Rapids, Hamtramck, Lansing and Warren, informing the municipalities that monitors will be present at their polling places on Election Day.

"The law provides specific parameters that allow monitors, observers and challengers to witness elections at local polling places," said Nessel in a statement. "It's important for residents to know that DOJ monitors are a standard part of our election process, and we anticipate they will comport with state and federal law just as they did in this year's August primary. But make no mistake, my office stands ready to hold accountable those who attempt to unlawfully interfere with or intimidate Michigan voters or election workers, regardless of who they may be."

Election monitors were present in Detroit, Lansing, Hamtramck and East Lansing during the August 2026 primary election.

"Michigan elections are safe and secure," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a statement. "The presence of federal election monitors is an expected part of the process, as it has been for years. Election officials here work year-round to ensure every eligible voter can cast a ballot and the same continues to be true ahead of Nov. 3. In Michigan, we will continue to protect the fundamental right to vote."

DOJ monitors are usually comprised of federal attorneys and other DOJ staff and have been present in Michigan during past federal elections, including in 2024, Nessel said.

"Federal law does not expressly provide for monitors, so their presence at polling places is akin to any other member of the public who may observe an election as a poll watcher," Nessel said. "Like any other poll watcher, DOJ monitors cannot speak with voters, touch election equipment or ballots, or interfere with the administration of the election."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to officials in Detroit and Hamtramck for comment.