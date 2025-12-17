Dog was shot after it acted aggressively and injured St. Clair County deputy, sheriff said

A dog that acted aggressively and injured a Southeast Michigan deputy was shot and killed by an officer, St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King has confirmed.

"This is never the result I would hope for in situations like this," King said. "The deputy that attempted to help this dog was sent to the hospital as a result of this dog's aggression. It is an unfortunate situation that deputies attempt to avoid at all costs, but public safety remains our top priority here at the Sheriff's Office."

The circumstances began Saturday evening, with a call to St. Clair County Animal Control in Port Huron regarding a found dog. The shelter is normally closed on Saturday. A family had found the dog loose and drove it to Animal Control in an attempt to drop off the animal at the shelter.

When deputies arrived, the dog had a harness on and was in the back of a vehicle.

When the deputy opened the vehicle hatchback, the dog "was immediately aggressive, biting the deputy twice in the arm and hand," the sheriff's office said.

The deputy closed the hatchback door to keep the dog in the vehicle and called Central Dispatch to request EMS assistance. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, the sheriff's office sent additional deputies to the area. Two deputies then attempted to secure the dog and take it into the building.

"After a dog stick was located, deputies were able to secure the dog and attempted to get it into Animal Control," the report said. Despite being restrained, the dog continued to be aggressive, thrashing out multiple times. Due to the continuous aggression, the dog was dispatched with a single gunshot."

The Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG), which has been in contact with the family that tried to drop off the dog, said the family was from Casco, and they believed the animal was someone's pet.

The owner of the dog has not been located.

The incident remains under investigation.