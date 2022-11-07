DNR: Invasive box tree moth found in Lenawee County

LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - If your landscape design includes decorative boxwood plants, the Department of Natural Resouces would like you to take a close look for a particular hungry caterpillar.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the detection of box tree moth (BTM) (Cydalima perspectalis) at two residences in Clinton located in Lenawee County. Although not a threat to Michigan's natural resources, extensive feeding from box tree moth can lead to significant defoliation and death of ornamental boxwood.

Box tree moth caterpillars are green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots. The caterpillars feed only on boxwoods making them easy to spot. Adult box tree moth has two color forms. The most common form has white wings with dark brown borders, while the dark form has solid brown wings with a white streak or spot on each forewing. Both forms have a distinctive white dot or mark in the middle of each forewing.

Box tree moth may not be easily recognized at the beginning of an infestation because young larvae hide among twigs and leaves. Signs of infestation include chewed, cut, or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant. Larvae skeletonize the leaves and feed on the back, causing defoliation and dryness, eventually leading to the plant's death.

"MDARD is developing a survey plan to further determine the extent of the infestation," added Philip. "But Michiganders can be a tremendous help by being on the lookout for box tree moth and reporting it."

What you can do:

• Check your boxwood plants for signs of box tree moth.

• If you see signs of box tree moth, please take a photo and report suspects online.

• Let state and federal agriculture officials inspect your boxwood for box tree moth.

• If a new population is confirmed, you may be directed to remove infested branches or, for heavy infestations, cut the boxwood from its base (it should grow back from its roots). Discard all boxwood debris by double-bagging it in plastic and putting it with your household trash.

For more information about PPPM visit Michigan.gov/MDARD/Plant-Pest. You may also contact Michigan State University Extension for additional resources on box tree moth at CANR.MSU.edu/Tag/Box-Tree-Moth.