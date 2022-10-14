DNR donates 460 pounds of illegally caught salmon to Manistee County families

(CBS DETROIT) - More than 460 pounds of salmon have been donated to families in Manistee County after Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers discovered it had been illegally taken by an out-of-state fishing group.

Tuesday in Manistee County, an angler approached Michigan DNR Conservation Officers Scott MacNeill (left) and Josiah Killingbeck about a group of people illegally fishing the Manistee River, near Tippy Dam in Dickson Township. The officers retrieved 463 pounds of salmon from the suspects, visiting from Colorado, and donated the fish to local Manistee County families the same day. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Conservation officers Josiah Killingbeck and Scott MacNeil were conducting a fish patrol on the Manistee River near the Tipsy Dam in Dickson Township when they received a tip from an angler about a group using illegal methods to take fish.

When the conservation officers contacted the group, several members tried to break off the fishing lines so the officers wouldn't see their illegal fishing equipment.

According to the Michigan DNR, the conservation officers discovered the group was from Colorado, and they didn't have valid fishing licenses, were using illegal tackle, and had 17 salmon they had illegally caught.

After admitting their illegal activity, the group led the officers to their vehicles where they had 40-50 fish in coolers.

"It's a shame that this group invested so much time and money to travel all the way to Michigan only to illegally take these salmon, a valuable, public natural resource," DNR's Sgt. Grant Emery said. "We are grateful for the angler who approached Killingbeck and MacNeill, which allowed them to recover the fish with enough time to safely donate to local families in need."

The group members received citations for using illegal equipment to take an over limit of salmon, along with fishing without valid licenses.

They face about $4,630 in restitution and costs.

DNR officials say the group has until Oct. 21 to contact the court for arraignment.