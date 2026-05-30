Diver dead after experiencing emergency at shipwreck site in Lake Huron, sheriff's office says

A recreational diver is dead after experiencing an emergency during a dive at a Lake Huron shipwreck site in northern Michigan on Friday morning, according to the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. near the site of the SS Cedarville shipwreck. The sheriff's office has identified the diver as a 62-year-old man from Sylvania, Ohio, and said he was experienced, though it has yet to disclose details about the emergency.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was with several other experienced divers who attempted lifesaving efforts after they returned to the surface.

"Investigators do not believe that diving equipment malfunction or charter service operations were factors in the incident," the sheriff's office said in a social media post Friday.

As of Friday night, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the SS Cedarville sank in the Straits of Mackinac on May 7, 1965, after colliding with a Norwegian ship in foggy conditions. The federal military branch said at least seven people died and three others were missing shortly after the wreck.