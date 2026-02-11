Crash that totaled 2 Highland Park police vehicles caused by distracted driving, officials say

Distracted driving has been cited as the cause after two Highland Park, Michigan, patrol cars crashed into each other at an intersection.

The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. Sunday at Glendale Street and Hamilton Avenue, the Highland Park Police Department said. Michigan State Police said both officers had minor injuries

The Michigan State Police handled an independent investigation of the incident. In the meantime, Highland Park Police Chief James McMahon issued a press release Wednesday, discussing the circumstances.

The city police department said that the officer who was driving eastbound on Glendale Street disregarded a red light. Vehicle data, dashcam recordings, nearby security cameras and other information led investigators to conclude that an officer became distracted while attempting to adjust an in-car camera shortly after leaving an earlier call.

This distraction resulted in a collision with the second patrol car, which was northbound on Hamilton Avenue, the police department said.

Both police vehicles were totaled.

Both officers tested negative during mandatory drug and alcohol testing, the police chief said. The department has implemented distracted driving reinforcement training to all officers. And the findings from both the Michigan State Police and internal affairs investigation will be forwarded to the Police/Fire Oversight Commission for review and accountability.

The officer who is considered responsible for the crash is a 15-year veteran who "has accepted full responsibility for the incident," the department said.

"We extend our gratitude to the community for their concern regarding the officer's well-being. This incident serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of momentary distractions. We urge everyone to prioritize safety and remain vigilant while driving," Highland Park police chief James McMahon said.