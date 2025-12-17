Distracted driver collides with Michigan State Police cruiser at Detroit intersection, troopers say

A driver who was texting while driving crashed into a Michigan State Police cruiser at a Detroit intersection, troopers said.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Congress Street and Washington Boulevard.

The Michigan State Police said a trooper from the Metro South post was working in the central business district, and stopped at a red light while northbound on Washington Boulevard. When the traffic signal turned green, the trooper drove into the intersection. His patrol car was struck by a passenger vehicle that was westbound on West Congress Street, police said.

The driver, a 63-year-old Livonia woman, was "distracted, texting while driving, and did not see the red traffic light ahead of her," police said.

No injuries were reported.

Michigan invoked a distracted driving law in 2023 making it illegal to manually use a cell phone or other mobile electronic device while driving. A phone or other device that is in use for calls, texts and directions cannot be operated beyond a single touch method