Dirt bike rider killed in crash near Dearborn-Detroit border

A dirt bike rider was killed Friday afternoon in a crash on the Dearborn-Detroit border.

Dearborn police say the crash happened around 2:58 p.m. in the area of Tireman Avenue and Anthony Street. When officers arrived, they found the rider, a 24-year-old Detroit man, unresponsive with a head injury. The rider was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries.

Police say the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that speed on the part of the rider could be a likely factor in the crash.

"Our hearts go out to the rider's family in this tragic incident," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "We thank the emergency responders for their quick action at the scene and intend to complete a thorough investigation. We continue to urge caution and adherence to traffic safety laws on our roads."

Anyone with information on the incident or those who witnessed the crash is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.