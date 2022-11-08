Watch CBS News
Digital lottery opens for "HAMILTON" tickets at Detroit's Fisher Theatre

By DeJanay Booth

(CBS DETROIT) - The musical "HAMILTON" will be showcased beginning next week at Detroit's Fisher Theatre.

In preparation, producers and Broadway in Detroit announced a digital lottery for tickets, which will be available for every performance for $10 each.

The lottery will be open on select dates for the following week's performance:

  • WEEK 1: Lottery will be open at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and will close at noon on Thursday, Nov. 10 for tickets to performances Nov. 15 - Nov. 20, 2022
  • WEEK 2: Lottery will be open at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and will close at noon on Thursday, Nov. 17 for tickets to performances Nov. 21 - 23 & Nov. 25 – 27, 2022.
  • WEEK 3: Lottery will be open at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and will close at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for tickets to performances on Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2022.

Anyone interested can enter through the official HAMILTON app. Winner and non-winner notifications will be between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances. 

Each winner may purchase up to two tickets, which may be picked up at will call two hours before the performance.

Click here for more information about the digital lottery.

