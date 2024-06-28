FDA announces death in probe of recalled microdosing candies

Emergency room visits up for Americans 65 and older with cannabis poisoning Emergency room visits up for Americans 65 and older with cannabis poisoning 02:12

The Food and Drug Administration's probe of recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones and gummies now includes one fatality, the agency disclosed on Tuesday.

Prophet Premium Blends last week recalled all of its Diamond Shruumz edible products sold nationwide because they contain toxic levels of a chemical found in certain mushrooms consistent with symptoms that have now stricken 48 people in 24 states.

The recall involves Diamond Shruumz cones, chocolate bars and gummies, both micro- and mega/extreme-dose, "because such products contain muscimol, a chemical found in mushrooms of the genus amanita," the Santa Ana, California-based company stated in a recall notice posted Friday by the Food and Drug Administration.

"Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products," according to the company. Reported symptoms include seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension.

Forty-six of the 48 people reported seeking medical care, with 27 hospitalized, according to the FDA. "There is one potentially associated death under investigation," the agency said.

States with cases include: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota and Tennessee.

Friday's recall came more than two weeks after the FDA warned consumers against eating any Diamond Shruumz microdosing chocolate bars, warning that people across four states had fallen ill, some of whom had to be intubated.

The recalled 22 products were distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail orders. See the complete list here.

Recalled Diamond Shruumz brand micro-dosing chocolate bars, cones and gummies. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Prophet Premium Blends on May 27, 2024, received two complaints of people becoming ill after eating an entire chocolate bar, prompting the company to review an analysis of its ingredients, which "showed higher than normal amounts of muscimol."

The company has stopped producing and distributing the Diamond Shruumz product line as it and the FDA continue to investigate the cause of the serious adverse effects, Prophet Premium Blends stated.

Image of recalled Diamond Shruumz micro-dosing product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

People who purchased Diamond Shruumz products are urged to stop using them, and contact the company at 209-314-0881 or email at info@diamondshruumz.com with their order number to initiate the refund.