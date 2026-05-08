Detroit's Renaissance Center to undergo redevelopment. Here's what's next.

From the Detroit riverfront to the city skyline, the Renaissance Center remains one of the most recognizable symbols of downtown Detroit.

While big redevelopment conversations continue behind the scenes, many Detroiters are still waiting to see what the future of the property holds.

Conceptual renderings provided to CBS News Detroit show a very different vision for the future of the RenCen, including expanded public space, new entertainment areas, pedestrian walkways, and a reimagined riverfront designed to bring more people downtown.

However, right now, questions remain about when Detroiters will actually start seeing that vision take shape.

"We remain committed to the future of the Renaissance Center," a General Motors spokesperson said. We are now working in partnership with Bedrock on our strategic redevelopment plans to ensure the iconic site is positioned as a vital downtown anchor. The redevelopment plan is a stunning vision of the future."

GM and Bedrock remain two of the central organizations involved in redevelopment discussions surrounding the property.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Bedrock about the project.

The company provided conceptual renderings of its vision for the site, but an interview was not available.

CBS News Detroit also reached out to the Downtown Detroit Partnership about the future impact redevelopment could have on the city's downtown.

The organization said its CEO was unavailable but that it looks forward to continuing conversations as plans for the site move forward.

For now, the RenCen remains a defining part of Detroit's skyline, even as questions persist about what comes next and when Detroiters will finally begin to see that future take shape.