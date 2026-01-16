Detroit's iconic Dittrich Furs closing after 132 years

The doors are closing on what's described as Detroit's oldest family-owned business.

The owners of Dittrich Furs announced the closure on Monday, and along with it, a liquidation sale offering more than $9 million worth of merchandise at a 70% discount.

Ever since the announcement, customers waited in lines stretching down the block, braving the cold for a chance to purchase what remains of the legacy shop.

Lean racks inside featured fur and leather coats and jackets, handbags and accessories.

By midweek, much of the store had been picked over and many of the racks were cleared out.

"It's been crazy," said co-owner Jason Dittrich, who owns the business with his brother. "It's been an absolute madhouse -- in a good way. The response has been overwhelming. Not just for people coming into the store to shop, but the community support on social media. Our phones have been blowing up. It's just been astounding."

Many shoppers have a personal connection to the store that, like the ownership, spans generations.

"I'm just wanting to definitely take a piece of Detroit history home with me," said customer Ronida Powell. "Dittrich has been something that's been near and dear to my family forever... so I wanted to make sure I took part before closing."

"This is the place my grandmother got all her coats from," said customer Nicole Green. "And my dad also. This is where I got my first mink from, of course, because this is where my grandparents (went)."

Clarence Albert has been working here for 27 years.

He said the key to Dittrich's staying power is its longtime customers.

"One thing that has really, really helped this business is the generational loyalty," said Albert. "Grandmothers telling their children to come and purchase furs from Dittrich. And it's really been our lifeblood.

"And it's really sad to let that go because – me personally – I've met a lot of people. I've gained a lot of friends."

Jason Dittrich told us he and his brother decided to close the shop to spend more time with family and focus on health.

The store has ties to Detroit's fur trade, which traces back more than 300 years.

But in recent decades, the footprint of fur stores in the city has significantly decreased.

"In the early teens and the 1920s, I think there were 186 furriers in Detroit," said Dittrich. "And today, we're down to about four or five."

The Dittrich family has owned this business for five generations.

And judging from the conversations CBS News Detroit had with longtime customers, this place will not be soon forgotten.

"Dittrich furs: We love you," said Green. "We're going to miss you. But thank you for the style."