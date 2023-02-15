Detroit's Bon Bon Bon on a mission to make good chocolates for good people

(CBS DETROIT) – It takes a some Detroit ingenuity and a lot of local ingredients to make a little unique treat that's quickly growing in popularity in our area.

Bon Bon Bon was birthed nearly a decade ago in the back of a Coney Island when a couple of friends affectionately known as "The Babes Babes Babes" were making chocolates for a few clients. Now, business is booming.

The company's manufactory is housed in Hamtramck and Bon Bon Bon has three store fronts –two in Detroit and another in Ann Arbor. The "Babes" will also likely benefit from the projected increase in spending on Valentine's Day. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion this year on the day of love. But what exactly is a Bon Bon Bon?

"A Bon Bon Bon, is just a 'good goodie'. To us, usually it's in the form of a chocolate shell and some fillings," said Ale Rodriguez, head of marketing for Bon Bon Bon.

Rodriguez says the company believes good people deserve good chocolate and together, she and her team, work really hard to produce just that.

"The [team is] doing a lot right now so that hopefully in the future we can serve more people around our world," she said. "That just means we can support our farmers in Ecuador [where our chocolate is sourced] a whole lot more."

The chocolate confection is made using French technique and some artistic interpretation to create flavors that range from something as classic as a Nonpareils candy to something as bizarre as a Hot Cheeto.

But, what's it like trying a Bon Bon Bon for the first time? Returning customer, Steve Cudezk, recounts the first time he tasted the sweet treat.

"I went, 'Oh wow,'" he said.

"This is really good and different and kind of strange, and I loved it," he continued.