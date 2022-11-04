Detroit's Big Sean, Emagine Entertainment team up for merch package

(CBS DETROIT) - There's a new partnership between Detroit rapper Big Sean and the movie theater chain Emagine Entertainment.

Starting Nov.10, movie fans can buy the "Big Sean Cinema Mix" at Emagine theaters throughout Michigan. It includes a large "313 popcorn mix," which is regular, cheddar cheese and caramel popcorn mixed together, a large drink, a bag of Fruit Snacks and a Big Sean "Don Life" T-shirt for $40.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Big Sean attends 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation

The T-shirt was custom designed for the Emagine Entertainment package. Fans can buy the T-shirt only for $25.

A portion of proceeds from this collaboration will benefit the rapper's organization, the Sean Anderson Foundation, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan.

"I'm so excited to be teaming up with Emagine on this initiative that brings the community together. We're going to be serving up some of my favorite movie snacks with some Don Life merch for a great cause," said Sean in a press release.

For participating Emagine locations, visit here.