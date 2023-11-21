Detroiters prepare for Thanksgiving filled with family, food, and football

(CBS DETROIT) - The final countdown to Thanksgiving is on. The city of Detroit is preparing for the Thanksgiving Parade and the Lions game.

One family sightseeing in Campus Martius said they came from South Dakota just to have Thanksgiving at Ford Field.

Another draw for many is the annual America's Thanksgiving Parade. The event has been nominated as one of the best holiday parades in the country and has been recognized as the second most cherished Thanksgiving tradition of 2023.

The City of Detroit announced street closures, bus reroutes, and parking information as thousands of people will be in Detroit for America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot, and the Detroit Lions game on Nov. 24.