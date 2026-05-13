Detroit Zoo welcomes Nguvu the giraffe from Utah

The Detroit Zoo welcomed a new giraffe, Nguvu, to the herd, officials announced on Wednesday.

Officials say 1-year-old Nguvu came from Utah's Hogle Zoo as part of the zoo's "long-term plan for the giraffe herd."

"This move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Giraffe Species Survival Plan, which promotes the health, genetic diversity and overall sustainability of giraffe populations in zoos – and we're eager to support Nguvu as he adjusts to his new home," the Detroit Zoo says.

Detroit Zoo

Officials say Nguvu has been working with the animal care teams for several days and will be introduced to the herd soon.

According to Utah's Hogle Zoo, Nguvu was born in February 2025. His name means "strength" in Swahili.