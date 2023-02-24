Detroit zoo celebrates birthdays of father, daughter aardvarks

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo recently celebrated the birthdays of Mchimbaji and Kaatie, a father-daughter aardvark duo.

This week, we celebrated Mchimbaji's 20th and Kaatie's ninth birthdays! Learn more about this father-daughter aardvark... Posted by Detroit Zoo on Friday, February 24, 2023

Zoo officials say Mchimbaji celebrated his 20th birthday, and Kaatie celebrated her ninth birthday.

"Mchimbaji, or 'Baji' for short, is the oldest aardvark at the Detroit Zoo," says Elizabeth, who cares for the two aardvarks at the Detroit Zoo. "He lives with his daughters, Kaatie and Roxaanne, and mate, Rachaael, in the Grotto. One way to identify him is by his slightly darker skin. Baji is also getting up there in age and has developed what we lovingly call a 'dad bod.'"

The birthdays were celebrated on Tuesday night with special cakes that included an icing of avocado, banana and apple puree.

In addition, the aardvark family was given a large, aged willow log with many "yummy" bugs.

For more information on the aardvarks at the Detroit Zoo, visit here.