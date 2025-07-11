Watch CBS News
Detroit Zoo announces birth of baby chimpanzee

By Brooklyn Lewis

/ CBS Detroit

The Detroit Zoo has announced the birth of a baby chimpanzee. The zoo's 34-year-old chimp, Nyani, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on July 4.

"Nyani and her newborn are doing exceptionally well as they adjust to this new chapter together. For now, they're bonding behind the scenes and gradually being introduced to the rest of the chimpanzee troop," the zoo's Facebook post said.

The staff added that Nyani and her baby girl are doing well and adjusting to their new journey. Once they've fully bonded, caregivers will move the animals into the habitat's public area for viewing.

The zoo has not announced a name for the new arrival.

