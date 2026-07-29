Detroit woman struck, killed by passing vehicle on Davison Freeway, troopers say

A woman was struck and fatally injured by a passing vehicle early Wednesday on the Davison Freeway in Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported.

The crash in the eastbound lanes of M-8 / Davison Freeway, near Oakland Avenue, was reported about 12:21 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, who is from Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are still investigating why she ran into the freeway," troopers said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation shut down the eastbound lanes of M-8 at Interstate 75 to allow for on-site investigation. Eastbound M-8 was back open about 4 a.m., according to MDOT traffic reports.