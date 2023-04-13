Detroit woman struck, killed by gravel hauler while walking on Telegraph in Monroe County

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman was hit and killed by a gravel hauler while she was walking in the middle of a lane on Telegraph in Monroe County.

The incident happened at 4:54 a.m. on April 12 on Telegraph Road, north of Carleton Rockwood Road in Ash Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 55-year-old woman from Detroit was walking in the middle of the right lane on southbound Telegraph Road, wearing dark-colored clothing.

Police say a 40-year-old Ypsilanti man was driving a white and silver 2021 Kenworth tractor, gravel-train combination and struck the woman after crossing the centerline in an attempt to avoid the woman. She came to rest on the west side shoulder of Telegraph.

The man's truck came to a stop on the northbound shoulder.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the man was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and did not sustain any injuries.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in this incident.

Authorities say the woman's name is being held pending contact with her family.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.