Detroit woman pleads guilty to organizing thefts at Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit

A Detroit woman accused of organizing a theft ring at Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit pleaded guilty, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Officials say that 38-year-old Cheaira Broughton, who was charged in November 2025, organized "push-out" thefts where a group would grab as many items as they could from the stores and run out. Officials say the group targeted Ulta Beauty stores in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, causing a total loss of $30,000.

State prosecutors say Broughton would then sell the items on Facebook Marketplace.

Local and state law enforcement agencies, including Michigan State Police and the AG office's FORCE Team, investigated the thefts.

"When dismantling theft rings, we must investigate and prosecute organizers behind the scenes who profit from these crimes, and I am proud of my FORCE Team and our retail partners and law enforcement officers who helped stop this enterprise in its tracks and secure this conviction," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "We remain committed to ensuring that those who lead these dangerous operations face the full weight of the law."

Broughton is due back in court for sentencing on April 17.