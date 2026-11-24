A Detroit woman died as a result of a rollover crash in Oakland County, the Ferndale Police Department said.

The crash happened at about 4:36 p.m. Sunday at West Eight Mile Road and St. Louis Street in Ferndale, near Woodward Avenue. Police said when they arrived on scene, they found a Mitsubishi and a Volkswagen had collided on Eight Mile Road.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Sarah Damphousse, 43, of Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 72-year-old Detroit resident, was taken by Detroit Fire Department to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office assisted with on-scene investigation.

West Eight Mile Road was closed for over three hours in that area due to the crash and cleanup efforts.

"The Ferndale Police Department extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost her life in this tragic accident," officers said.