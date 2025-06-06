Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Genesee County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A Detroit woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Genesee County, Michigan. 

Grand Blanc Township Police Department police chief William Renye reported the victim was an 85-year-old Detroit resident. Her name was not provided. 

The other driver, a 47-year-old Holly man, northbound Subaru was hospitalized after the crash and is expected to recover from his injuries. 

The crash happened about 5 p.m. 

The Detroit woman was driving a Mazda from Holly Road, turning onto Baldwin Road at the time of the crash. The Holly man was driving a Subaru northbound. 

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim of this crash," the police chief said. 

Holly Road was closed at Baldwin during the preliminary investigation and cleanup. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.