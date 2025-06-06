Detroit woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Genesee County

A Detroit woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Genesee County, Michigan.

Grand Blanc Township Police Department police chief William Renye reported the victim was an 85-year-old Detroit resident. Her name was not provided.

The other driver, a 47-year-old Holly man, northbound Subaru was hospitalized after the crash and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The crash happened about 5 p.m.

The Detroit woman was driving a Mazda from Holly Road, turning onto Baldwin Road at the time of the crash. The Holly man was driving a Subaru northbound.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim of this crash," the police chief said.

Holly Road was closed at Baldwin during the preliminary investigation and cleanup.