Detroit woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Genesee County
A Detroit woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Genesee County, Michigan.
Grand Blanc Township Police Department police chief William Renye reported the victim was an 85-year-old Detroit resident. Her name was not provided.
The other driver, a 47-year-old Holly man, northbound Subaru was hospitalized after the crash and is expected to recover from his injuries.
The crash happened about 5 p.m.
The Detroit woman was driving a Mazda from Holly Road, turning onto Baldwin Road at the time of the crash. The Holly man was driving a Subaru northbound.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim of this crash," the police chief said.
Holly Road was closed at Baldwin during the preliminary investigation and cleanup.