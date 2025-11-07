Detroit woman charged in stabbing at Southland Mall

A Detroit woman accused of stabbing a 19-year-old woman multiple times at the Southland Mall in Taylor has been charged.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 42-year-old Tiffany Rose Williams was charged with assault with intent to murder, felonious assault and assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Prosecutors say on Nov. 5, Williams was involved in an argument with the 19-year-old in a shoe store. Prosecutors say the argument turned into a physical altercation when Williams allegedly stabbed the teen.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Responding officers located Williams as she was leaving the mall and took her into custody.

Williams will be arraigned on Friday.