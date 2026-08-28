Detroit woman charged after unsecured gun she was handling fired, striking her 13-year-old sister

A Detroit woman faces a criminal charge after a handgun she was handling discharged and struck her 13-year-old sister in the arm, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The suspect was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in 36th District Court on one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death. Court records show her bond was set at $10,000.

Detroit police were called to a home in the 16100 block of Chatham Street around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting, the prosecutor's office said. Officers arrived to find the 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her left arm. Medics transported the teen to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the prosecutor's office, the 21-year-old woman had found an unsecured handgun in a bathroom at the home. The firearm discharged while she was handling it and the round struck her sister.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 and a preliminary exam is set for Sept. 14.