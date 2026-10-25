Police seek public's help identifying suspect in shooting in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood

Police in Detroit say they need help from the public to identify a male suspect in a shooting that injured an individual in the city's Midtown neighborhood on Thursday.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 700 block of West Willis Street around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say the person shot was taken privately to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition on Thursday. Officials have yet to disclose what led to the incident.

Officials described the male suspect as an individual with a mustache who was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes and was armed with a semiautomatic .40-caliber handgun. Police have yet to share the age of the individual.

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a male in connection with a shooting that injured an individual on Oct. 22, 2026. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information about the male or the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at 313-596-5341.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip through the organization's website or Detroit Rewards TV.