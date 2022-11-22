Detroit to host 2027 NCAA Final Four at Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) - The NCAA Men's Final Four is returning to Detroit for the first time since 2009.

The NCAA announced Tuesday Ford Field will host the event on April 3 and 5 in 2027 with Michigan State University selected as the official host.

The 2027 #MFinalFour will be played in Detroit, MI!



🏟: @fordfield

Men’s Final Four History (1): 2009 pic.twitter.com/lQjvgliwts — NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) November 22, 2022

"We were really impressed with how the presenters from Detroit and North Texas rebounded from the disappointment of not being awarded a Final Four in the previous cycle and put their best foot forward during this entire process," said Chris Reynolds, the chair of the NCAA Division Men's Basketball Committee. "These communities should be proud of the leadership displayed by everyone involved with making these bids and ultimately earning the privilege to host an event of this magnitude. Both will be great locations at which to play the Final Four."

Along with Detroit, the Final Four will head to Las Vegas in 2028, Indianapolis in 2029 and North Texas in 2030.

Ford Field hosted the Final Four in 2009, when Michigan State beat Connecticut and North Carolina beat Villanova. The Tar Heels ultimately won the title.

According to the NCAA release, the national championship was played in front of 72,922 fans that season, which ranks fifth all-time.

"Ford Field, which was the first venue to use the in-the-round seating configuration for the Men's Final Four, also holds the attendance record for most fans at a regional semifinal session (57,028) and regional championship game (57,563)," says the release,"

Detroit will also host the Midwest Regional in 2024. That's the ninth time either Detroit, Auburn Hills, or Pontiac have hosted a preliminary round of the tournament.

Here's where the Final Four will be hosted each year through 2030:

2023: Houston

Houston 2024: Phoenix

Phoenix 2025: San Antonio

San Antonio 2026: Indianapolis

Indianapolis 2027: Detroit

Detroit 2028: Las Vegas

Las Vegas 2029: Indianapolis

Indianapolis 2030: Dallas



