Detroit police, federal authorities, seize nearly 40 weapons during search warrants

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police and federal officials raid nearly a dozen locations
Detroit police and federal officials raid nearly a dozen locations 02:03

Over 40 weapons were seized in the aftermath of nearly a dozen search warrants that were served Wednesday in the City of Detroit, police chief Todd Bettison said. 

Several arrests also were made as part of the raids.

Bettison answered some questions from the media during a public appearance that evening. He provided few details on specific cases that are under investigation but confirmed that the series of search warrants was part of a regional, collaborative effort. He also said the weapons seized will be tested to see if they match up to crimes that are under investigation.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved in some of the search and seizure efforts. 

"We got a lot of high-powered weapons off the street," Bettison said. 

