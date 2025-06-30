Detroit to return as WNBA franchise city in 2029

Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia have been named the next three cities to get expansion teams in the WNBA.

Detroit's first year of play is expected to be in 2029, according to the announcement. The women's team will play in Little Ceasars Arena, home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons. A new practice facility will be built.

"This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA," said Tom Gores, owner of the Detroit Pistons, who led the WNBA bid and will be the controlling owner of the new franchise. He formally submitted a bid on behalf of an expansion ownership group in January.

"Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition," he added. "Detroit played a key role in the league's early growth, and we're proud to reignite that legacy as the WNBA ascends to new heights. Our plans will bring new energy, investment and infrastructure to our city and the WNBA, and additional resources to our community."

Minority owners for the Detroit team will be Grant Hill, Chris Webber and Jared Goff.

"I think this will be bigger than just the basketball team coming back. It's recognition of all the things that are happening in the city. And finally, I think it's going to have a real economic impact," Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem said.

Detroit was first awarded a WNBA franchise in 1996. The Detroit Shock played in Auburn Hills from 1998 to 2009, with the team moving to Tulsa and then Dallas.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert lauded Detroit's commitment to advancing the growth of the WNBA and how the new team will impact the community.

"Detroit's legacy in basketball runs deep and today marks the start of an exciting new chapter," she said. "We're proud to return to a city that was once home to one of the most successful teams in WNBA history - and even more excited for the role Detroit will play in shaping the league's future. The Motor City embodies everything the WNBA stands for - passion, perseverance, and the power of sport to drive change. We're grateful to Tom Gores and his team for their vision, passion, and commitment to building something special."

Reactions to the announcement

Other government and sports officials also cheered the announcement.

"As a proud, lifelong Michigander, former mediocre basketball player, and governor of this great state, I'm fired up today for fans across our state," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. "This has been a long time coming, and I'm grateful to everyone who worked so hard to get it done. Michiganders are fiercely loyal to all our teams, and we look forward to cheering on women's basketball not just in the Motor City, but across the entire state. Michigan was already the best sports state in the nation, and now it's even better for women and girls who always play hard and play to win. Let's go."

"Today's announcement by the WNBA is a big win for Detroit and further solidifies its role as one of the greatest sports towns anywhere," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. "We are ready to once again embrace women's professional basketball and fully support the vision to bring transformative new facilities and a youth sports academy that will impact Detroit youth for generations to come."

"Momentum and interest surrounding women's sports has never been stronger, and we're proud to host a WNBA team at Little Caesars Arena," Ilitch Companies CEO Chris Ilitch said. "Bringing a WNBA team to Detroit is a huge win for the city and fans across the region. This team will join an incredibly diverse lineup of sports and entertainment offered at Little Caesars Arena, and we look forward to the lively atmosphere it will create for our venue and the community."

Other WNBA franchise expansions

Cleveland will start playing in the league in 2028 at Rocket Arena, home of the Cavaliers. The majority ownership is with Dan Gilbert, who owns the Cavaliers. Cleveland also is a former home city for the WNBA.

Philadelphia will start playing in the league in 2030 in a new arena in downtown Philadelphia. The majority ownership is with Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers. That city has not previously hosted a WNBA team.

