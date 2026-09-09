Detroit police shut down smoke shop for allegedly selling marijuana without a license

Detroit police shut down a vape shop on Joy Road on Wednesday after an investigation into allegations that the business sold tobacco products to minors and illegally sold marijuana without the proper licensing.

The closure happened at Fire Cloud Smoke Shop on Detroit's west side. Assistant Police Chief Franklin Hayes said the investigation began after police received anonymous complaints from the community. Investigators later conducted undercover operations, including purchases involving an underage decoy.

Police say they documented sales of tobacco products to minors and also found evidence that the business was selling marijuana products despite not being licensed as a dispensary.

"We were aware of three," Hayes said when asked how many sales to minors had been documented. "Both the original one, and then we went back with our undercovers to make buys using a decoy for those underage buys."

CBS Detroit

According to Hayes, the investigation extended beyond alleged illegal sales. Police say they responded to multiple incidents at the business, including calls involving violence and firearms. Hayes said one incident involved a patron allegedly being threatened with a gun, while another involved an assault.

During a separate business inspection, officers witnessed a firearm being thrown into a trash can, Hayes said. A subsequent search warrant led officers to recover another firearm and what police described as a sizable amount of marijuana products.

When crews arrived before the shutdown, the business was open and customers were seen entering and leaving. However, shortly before police moved in, the business closed its garage door and ceased operations.

Hayes said investigators believe the operators were attempting to avoid being held accountable.

"Accountability. We're here to tell the residents that we are holding them accountable, and instead of them facing that, they ran," Hayes said.

As officers posted closure notices, Hayes said the city's message to businesses accused of operating illegally is clear.

"If you operate a business irresponsibly and disregard the privilege that it is to open a business here in the city of Detroit, we're coming to see you," Hayes said.

Police say the business could face fines, sanctions, or even permanent closure as administrative proceedings move forward. The investigation remains ongoing.