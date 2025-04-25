Detroit's Unemployment Insurance Agency office to be temporarily relocated

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency office in Detroit will be in a temporary office spot for a few months, starting Monday, because of a renovation project.

The permanent local office is on the first floor of Cadillac Place, 3204 West Grand Boulevard. During the office renovations, staff will work out of a temporary office that is also in the Cadillac Place building. Those who have appointments scheduled will receive a text message reminder about the relocation.

During this time, appointments will be necessary for in-person appointments regarding a State of Michigan jobless benefits claim. Appointments can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance. Phone calls and virtual appointments will be handled as usual.

The office renovation is expected to be completed in the fall. The work includes security upgrades and a redesigned space for the public.

Similar renovation work has already been completed at four other UIA offices, including the one in Sterling Heights.