Detroit Tigers trade RHP Michael Lorenzen to Philadelphia Phillies

DETROIT (AP) — The defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for minor league infielder Hao-Yu Lee on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen made the All-Star team this season for Detroit. He's 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in his best year since converting from a reliever into a starter.

The Phillies have a double-digit deficit behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but they are in a tight race for a wild card in the National League.

Philadelphia gave up its No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The franchise signed Lee out of Taiwan in 2021. The 20-year-old second baseman has hit .283 with a .372 on-base percentage and 14 stolen bases in 64 games for High-A Jersey Shore this season.

Lorenzen has thrown 105 2/3 innings this year, just shy of his career high of 113 1/3. He spent much of his career as a reliever for the Reds, but he's been exclusively a starter for the Tigers and Los Angeles Angels the past couple seasons. He joins a Philadelphia rotation that includes Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Taijuan Walker.

To clear a spot for Lorenzen on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated infielder Josh Harrison for assignment. The 36-year-old Harrison hit .204 in 40 games this season in his first year in Philadelphia.

The rebuilding Tigers get a prospect in return for Lorenzen after signing him to an $8.5 million, one-year deal before the season.

