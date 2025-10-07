Detroit Tigers host Seattle Mariners in ALDS Game 3. Here's what to know for the game.

The wait is finally over, Detroit Tigers fans. Postseason baseball is back at Comerica Park.

The Tigers host the Seattle Mariners in Games 3 and 4 of the American League Division Series Tuesday and Wednesday.

The ALDS is tied at 1-1 after Seattle's Julio Rodríguez delivered a tiebreaking RBI double in the bottom of the eighth Sunday in Seattle's 3-2 win.

Detroit's Zach McKinstry was the hero in Game 1, singling home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the top of the 11th Saturday in Detroit's 3-2 victory.

Tigers fans are encouraged to wear orange for Games 3 and 4 at Comerica Park.

Here's what to know about Tuesday's ALDS Game 3.

When is the Tigers vs. Mariners game?

First pitch for Tuesday's ALDS Game 3 from Comerica Park is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. The two sides will meet again on Wednesday in Game 4. First pitch Wednesday is set for 3:08 p.m.

How to watch Tigers vs. Mariners ALDS Game 3

Fans who can't make it to Comerica Park can watch the game on FS1 or MLB.TV. You can also listen to the game on 97.1 The Ticket.

Who is the starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers?

Jack Flaherty will get the call for the Tigers in Game 3.

The 29-year-old righthander got the start for Detroit in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Cleveland Guardians on Oct. 2. He gave up one run on two hits while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings pitched.

For the year, Flaherty, who is in his second stint with the Tigers after spending 2024 with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, is 8-15, with a 4.64 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 161 innings pitched.

Who is the starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners?

Righthander Logan Gilbert will take the mound for the Mariners in Game 3.

The 28-year-old Gilbert last pitched in Seattle's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers back on Sept. 27. He went 5 innings and gave up two runs on four hits while fanning five.

This marks Gilbert's third start against the Tigers in 2025. In April, Gilbert gave up three runs in five innings and struck out 10. In July at Comerica Park, Gilbert surrendered two runs and fanned nine in 5 1/3 innings.

For the year, Gilbert is 6-6, with a 3.44 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 25 appearances.

What is the forecast for Tigers vs. Mariners ALDS Game 3?

Chances for showers and storms increase through the late morning and early afternoon. While this system will be moving out of Southeast Michigan late in the afternoon, we could still see the last bit moving out at the time of first pitch.

Dry conditions and cooler temps are in store for the end of the game. These showers and storms are due to a cold front pushing through, which means temperatures this afternoon will be falling to around 60 degrees by 4:08 p.m.

Are tickets still available for Tigers vs. Mariners?

The Tigers' website has limited tickets available for ALDS Game 3.

Resale tickets are also available on SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats.

contributed to this report.