Detroit Tigers starting lineup for MLB Opening Day 2026 game announced

The Detroit Tigers open their 2026 season on Thursday, March 26, against the San Diego Padres in a three-game road series.

It's Detroit's earliest start to a season. The previous earliest start for the franchise was March 27 (2025).

After opening the season with a six-game road trip, the Tigers will have their home Opening Day game at Comerica Park on Friday, April 3. Detroit will host the St. Louis Cardinals, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

The starting lineups for the Tigers and Padres were announced Thursday afternoon. Check them out below.

What is the Detroit Tigers starting lineup for Opening Day?

Starting pitcher: Tarik Skubal

Kerry Carpenter, RF Gleyber Torres, 2B Colt Keith, DH Riley Greene, LF Spener Torkelson, 1B Kevin McGonigle, 3B Dillon Dingler, C Parker Meadows, CF Javier Báez, SS

What is the San Diego Padres starting lineup for Opening Day?

Starting pitcher: Nick Pivetta

1. Fernando Tatis Jr., RF

2. Xander Bogaerts, SS

3. Manny Machado, 3B

4. Jackson Merrill, CF

5. Miguel Andújar, DH

6. Gavin Sheets, 1B

7. Ramón Laureano, LF

8. Fred Fermin, C

9. Jake Cronenworth, 28

When is the Tigers vs. Padres game?

First pitch for Thursday's season opener is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The teams continue their three-game series on Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET. First pitch in the final game of the series is at 8:40 p.m. ET on Saturday.

How to watch the Tigers vs. Padres game

Fans who can't make it to San Diego can watch the game on DetroitSportsNet or MLB.TV. You can also listen to the game on 97.1 The Ticket.

Are the Tigers or Padres predicted to win?

DraftKings has set the line at Tigers -131, Dodgers +109. The over/under is 7 runs.