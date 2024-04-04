Detroit Tigers host Opening Day 2024. Here's what to know for the game.

A look at what's new at Comerica Park ahead of the 2024 season

(CBS DETROIT) - The wait is finally over, Detroit Tigers fans. Opening Day 2024 at Comerica Park is here.

The Tigers take on the Oakland Athletics at 1:10 p.m. ET on Friday, April 5.

Here's what to know about who the Tigers are playing, tickets and more.

When is the Tigers vs. Athletics game?

First pitch for Friday's home opener is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Following Friday's game, the two teams continue their three-game series at 1:10 p.m. ET on Saturday and close out the series at 1:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.

How to watch the Detroit Tigers play on Opening Day

Fans who can't make it to Comerica Park can watch the game on Bally Sports Detroit or MLB.TV. You can also listen to the game on 97.1 The Ticket.

Who is singing the National Anthem on Opening Day?

Canton native Grace West will perform the National Anthem on Opening Day. West was a finalist on "The Voice" in 2023.

Following West's performance is a flyover that features an A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog" aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron, and part of the 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Who is throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day?

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day.

Sewell is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named a First Team All-Pro in 2023.

What's new at Comerica Park in 2024

Fans attending Friday's game will be greeted by Major League Baseball's second-largest videoboard, new merchandise, rotating pop-ups and several new food items from Detroit-area restaurants.

Fans attending games at Comerica Park this year will enjoy new flavors from Slows Bar BQ, Marrow, Detroit Water Ice Factory and Voyager.

In partnership with KultureCity, the Tigers are debuting the KultureCity Sensory Room at the park's upper level outside Section 210.

"We're excited to welcome our fans back to Comerica Park, where the experience will look, sound and feel much different this season," said Ryan Gustafson, president and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "We can't wait to unveil our brand-new scoreboard and introduce our upgraded sound system, and for Tigers fans to enjoy all the new and traditional offerings at the ballpark all season long."

Fans can watch the Tigers play on a new videoboard that measures more than 15,600 square feet. The videoboard also features new speakers. The previous videoboard checked in as the 18th largest in MLB.

Giveaways to the first 15,000 fans will take place every Saturday at Comerica Park, with a Tigers hockey jersey up for grabs on Saturday, April 6.

Are tickets still available for Opening Day?

Standing room only tickets are still available on the MLB's official tickets website. The tickets are listed at $99.

Resale tickets are also available on SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats.