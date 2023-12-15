Watch CBS News
Comerica Park to debut new videoboard in 2024, second largest in MLB

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - When Detroit Tigers fans return to Comerica Park next spring, they will be greeted by Major League Baseball's second-largest videoboard. 

The new videoboard measures more than 15,600 square feet and comes with new speakers that will be next to the videoboard. The stadium's current videoboard checks in as the 18th largest in MLB. 

comerica-park-videoboard.jpg
Illitch Companies

Illitch Companies announced the project on Friday, along with upgrades to the audio system and televisions throughout Comerica Park. 

"Investing in a world-class entertainment experience at Comerica Park for Tigers fans is a top priority for our organization and we are excited to make these enhancements heading into next season," said Ryan Gustafson, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment EVP/COO, in a statement. "Fans will see and hear a noticeable difference on Opening Day with a new videoboard more than double the size of the existing one, and significant advancements to the audio and television systems throughout the ballpark."  

Work on the project began on Thursday and will continue through the winter. 

Opening Day is set for Friday, April 5, when the Tigers play host to the Oakland Athletics for a three-game series. 

