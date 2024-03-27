What's new at Comerica Park for 2024 season? New Detroit Tigers merch, videoboard and more

A look at what's new at Comerica Park ahead of the 2024 season

A look at what's new at Comerica Park ahead of the 2024 season

A look at what's new at Comerica Park ahead of the 2024 season

(CBS DETROIT) - Baseball season is back, and as fans are getting ready to head to Comerica Park, they should know about some upgrades to expect at the stadium.

Fans will experience a new videoboard, food items from Detroit restaurants along with, rotating pop-ups, new merchandise and more.

READ: Detroit Tigers play in MLB Opening Day 2024. Here's what to know for the game.

"We're excited to welcome our fans back to Comerica Park, where the experience will look, sound and feel much different this season," said Ryan Gustafson, president and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "We can't wait to unveil our brand-new scoreboard and introduce our upgraded sound system, and for Tigers fans to enjoy all the new and traditional offerings at the ballpark all season long."

Those excited for the 2024 season can see all the upgrades during the opening weekend when the Detroit Tigers take on the Oakland Athletics. There are only standing room only tickets available for the home opener on Friday, April 5, although fans will find some tickets on resell websites such as SeatGeek and StubHub.

Here are some changes fans can expect to see at Comerica Park for the 2024 season.

New sensory rooms available during Detroit Tigers games

The Tigers unveiled a new sensory room in partnership with KultureCity.

The KultureCity Sensory Room is located on the upper level of Comerica Park outside of section 210 and will be open for all games and events beginning Opening Day.

The room is open for all ages and features adjustable lighting, calming visuals, and comfortable seating. Equipment includes bubble walls, bean-bag chairs, and sensory toys.

2nd largest videoboard in MLB, high-resolution screens

Fans will get to watch their favorite team play on a new videoboard that measures more than 15,600 square feet, making it the second-largest videoboard in MLB. The videoboard also features new speakers. The previous videoboard checked in as the 18th largest in MLB.

READ: Comerica Park to debut new videoboard in 2024, second largest in MLB

"Investing in a world-class entertainment experience at Comerica Park for Tigers fans is a top priority for our organization and we are excited to make these enhancements heading into next season," said Ryan Gustafson, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment EVP/COO, in a statement. "Fans will see and hear a noticeable difference on Opening Day with a new videoboard more than double the size of the existing one, and significant advancements to the audio and television systems throughout the ballpark."

New themed nights for Detroit Tigers games

On Aug. 3, the Tigers will celebrate former manager Jim Leyland's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Game. The team will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1984 World Series championship team on Aug. 31.

Other themed nights include Health Appreciation on April 11 and 12, Pickleball Day on May 15, Margaritaville Night on June 21, Firefighter vs. Law Enforcement Night on July 10, Christmas in July on July 11, and 80s Night on Aug. 30.

Giveaways for first 15,000 fans at Comerica Park every Saturday

Saturday, April 6: Tigers Hockey Jersey, presented by Comerica Bank

Saturday, April 13: Tigers Beanie, presented by Bally Sports Detroit

Saturday, April 27: Dan Dickerson 25th Season Bobblehead, presented by McLaren Healthcare

Saturday, April 27: Dan Dickerson 25th Season Bobblehead, presented by McLaren Healthcare Saturday, May 11: Tigers Rally Pack, presented by Meijer

Saturday, May 25: Tigers Hoodie, presented by Meijer

Saturday, June 8: Pink Out the Park Jersey, presented by Karmanos Cancer Institute

Saturday, June 22: Tigers Beach Towel, presented by Miller Lite (Fans Must Be 21+)

Saturday, July 13: Retro Detroit Stars Hat (Negro Leagues Weekend), presented by Comerica Bank

Saturday, July 27: Aloha Shirt, presented by Visit Central Florida

Saturday, Aug. 3: Jim Leyland Starter Pack

Bonus Giveaway: Friday, Aug. 16: Tigers Bucket Hat presented by National Coney Island

Saturday, Aug. 17: Riley Greene Little League Classic Bobblehead, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Saturday, Aug. 31: 1984 Replica Jersey, presented by Bally Sports Detroit

Saturday, Sept. 14 Tigres Soccer Jersey (19th Annual ¡Fiesta Tigres!) Miller Lite (Fans Must Be 21+)

Saturday, Sept. 28 Long Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt, presented by Pepsi



New restaurant partnerships, food at Comerica Park

Detroit-based restaurants, including Slows Bar BQ and Marrow, Detroit Water Ice Factory, will have their name and food featured all season long at Comerica Park. Also new this year is Ferndale-based Voyager, which will be one of the rotating local pop-ups.

Meanwhile, Taqueria El Rey, Breadless Green Dot Stables, El Rey de las Apres, Lobster Food Truck, Cooking with Que, and Yum Villiage will return this season.

Slows Bar BQ Burritos

Mostly Maui Wowie: hickory smoked pulled chicken, roasted onions & chilis, beans, chipotle rice, cheese, crema and salsa verde

Nice Dreams: plant-based chorizo, roasted onions & chilis, beans, chipotle rice, cheese, crema and house salsa

The Low Rider: slows famous pulled pork, roasted onions & chilis, refried beans, chipotle rice, cheese, crema and house salsa

Marrow

Bacon burger: dry-aged beef and bacon burger blend, double patty, American cheese, shaved iceberg, Kerch sauce

Braised barbacoa torta: Braised beef, avocado salsa, citrus slaw, cotija cheese

Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich: House pickles, shaved iceberg, housemade pimento cheese

Grilled Andalusia sausage: Housemade local pork sausage, chimichurri, pickled red onion

Wedge salad: Marrow beef bacon, sourdough croutons, pickled red onion, dill, smoked blue cheese dressing

Voyager

Chilled peel-and-eat shrimp with comeback sauce and lemon

Hush puppies with honey butter and lemon

Comerica Park is also featuring food and drinks for themed games:

Margaritaville Night: Friday, June 21

Tequila Lime Fried Chicken Sandwich – Tequila lime brined fried chicken, cilantro slaw with citrus, pickled jalapeno, smoked chipotle aioli, Martin's potato roll

90s Night: Friday, Aug. 2

Neon Smash – Casamigos tequila, pineapple juice, watermelon juice, blue curacao, watermelon garnish

Saved by the Agave – Tequila, Peach Schnapps, lemon juice, Grenadine, soda water