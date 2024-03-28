See the full Detroit Tigers schedule for 2024 MLB season

A look at what's new at Comerica Park ahead of the 2024 season

(CBS DETROIT) - After weeks of spring training, the Detroit Tigers are heading to Chicago to take on the White Sox for the 2024 season opener.

The game will mark the 21st time that the two teams go head-to-head for a season Opening Day.

Detroit Tigers 2024 season schedule

March 28: at Chicago White Sox

at Chicago White Sox March 30-31: at Chicago White Sox

at Chicago White Sox April 1-3: at New York Mets

at New York Mets April 5-7: vs. Oakland Athletics

vs. Oakland Athletics April 8-9: at Pittsburgh Pirates

at Pittsburgh Pirates April 11-14: vs. Minnesota Twins

vs. Minnesota Twins April 15-18: vs. Texas Rangers

vs. Texas Rangers April 19-21: at Minnesota Twins

at Minnesota Twins April 22-24: at Tampa Bay Rays

at Tampa Bay Rays April 26-28: vs. Kansa City Royals

vs. Kansa City Royals April 29-May 1: vs. St. Louis Cardinals

vs. St. Louis Cardinals May 3-5: at New York Yankees

at New York Yankees May 6-8: at Cleveland Guardians

at Cleveland Guardians May 10-12: vs. Houston Astros

vs. Houston Astros May 13-15: vs. Miami Marlins

vs. Miami Marlins May 17-19: at Arizona Diamondbacks

at Arizona Diamondbacks May 20-22: at Kansas City Royals

at Kansas City Royals May 23-26: vs. Toronto Blue Jays

vs. Toronto Blue Jays May 28-29: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

vs. Pittsburgh Pirates May 30-June 2: Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox June 3-5: at Texas Rangers

at Texas Rangers June 7-9: vs. Milwaukee Brewers

vs. Milwaukee Brewers June 11-13: vs. Washington Nationals

vs. Washington Nationals June 14-16: at Houston Astros

at Houston Astros June 17-19: at Atlanta Braves

at Atlanta Braves June 21-23: vs. Chicago White Sox

vs. Chicago White Sox June 24-26: vs. Pittsburgh Phillies

vs. Pittsburgh Phillies June 27-30: at Los Angeles Angels

at Los Angeles Angels July 2-4: at Minnesota Twins

at Minnesota Twins July 5-7: at Cincinnati Reds

at Cincinnati Reds July 8-11: vs. Cleveland Guardians

vs. Cleveland Guardians July 12-14: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

vs. Los Angeles Dodgers July 19-21: at. Toronto Blue Jays

at. Toronto Blue Jays July 22-25: at Cleveland Guardians

at Cleveland Guardians July 26-28: vs. Minnesota Twins

vs. Minnesota Twins July 29-30: vs. Cleveland Guardians

vs. Cleveland Guardians Aug. 1-4: vs. Kansas City Royals

vs. Kansas City Royals Aug. 6-8: at Seattle Mariners

at Seattle Mariners Aug. 9-11: at San Francisco Giants

at San Francisco Giants Aug. 13-15: vs. Seattle Mariners

vs. Seattle Mariners Aug. 16-18: vs. New York Yankees

vs. New York Yankees Aug. 20-22: at Chicago Cubs

at Chicago Cubs Aug. 23-26: at Chicago White Sox

at Chicago White Sox Aug. 27-29: vs. Los Angeles Angels

vs. Los Angeles Angels Aug. 30 - Sept. 1: vs. Boston Red Sox

vs. Boston Red Sox Sept. 4-5: at San Diego Padres

at San Diego Padres Sept. 6-8: at Oakland Athletics

at Oakland Athletics Sept. 10-12: vs. Colorado Rockies

vs. Colorado Rockies Sept. 13-15: vs. Baltimore Orioles

vs. Baltimore Orioles Sept. 16-19: at Kansas City Royals

at Kansas City Royals Sept. 20-22 : at Baltimore Orioles

: at Baltimore Orioles Sept. 24-26: vs. Tampa Bay Rays

vs. Tampa Bay Rays Sept. 27-29: vs. Chicago White Sox

Themed days at Comerica Park

Officials at Comerica Park unveiled new updates at the stadium, including a new sensory room and food and drink items.

Tigers fans can also participate in new themed nights at the games. Themed nights include Health Appreciation on April 11 and 12, Pickleball Day on May 15, Margaritaville Night on June 21, Firefighter vs. Law Enforcement Night on July 10, Christmas in July on July 11, and 80s Night on Aug. 30.

Additionally, the Tigers will celebrate former manager Jim Leyland's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Aug. 3. The team will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1984 World Series championship on Aug. 31.

The stadium is also offering food and drink items for themed days, such as Margaritaville Night (June 21) and 90s Night (Aug. 2).