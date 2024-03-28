See the full Detroit Tigers schedule for 2024 MLB season
(CBS DETROIT) - After weeks of spring training, the Detroit Tigers are heading to Chicago to take on the White Sox for the 2024 season opener.
The game will mark the 21st time that the two teams go head-to-head for a season Opening Day.
READ: Detroit Tigers play in MLB Opening Day 2024. Here's what to know for the game.
Detroit Tigers 2024 season schedule
- March 28: at Chicago White Sox
- March 30-31: at Chicago White Sox
- April 1-3: at New York Mets
- April 5-7: vs. Oakland Athletics
- April 8-9: at Pittsburgh Pirates
- April 11-14: vs. Minnesota Twins
- April 15-18: vs. Texas Rangers
- April 19-21: at Minnesota Twins
- April 22-24: at Tampa Bay Rays
- April 26-28: vs. Kansa City Royals
- April 29-May 1: vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- May 3-5: at New York Yankees
- May 6-8: at Cleveland Guardians
- May 10-12: vs. Houston Astros
- May 13-15: vs. Miami Marlins
- May 17-19: at Arizona Diamondbacks
- May 20-22: at Kansas City Royals
- May 23-26: vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- May 28-29: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- May 30-June 2: Boston Red Sox
- June 3-5: at Texas Rangers
- June 7-9: vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- June 11-13: vs. Washington Nationals
- June 14-16: at Houston Astros
- June 17-19: at Atlanta Braves
- June 21-23: vs. Chicago White Sox
- June 24-26: vs. Pittsburgh Phillies
- June 27-30: at Los Angeles Angels
- July 2-4: at Minnesota Twins
- July 5-7: at Cincinnati Reds
- July 8-11: vs. Cleveland Guardians
- July 12-14: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- July 19-21: at. Toronto Blue Jays
- July 22-25: at Cleveland Guardians
- July 26-28: vs. Minnesota Twins
- July 29-30: vs. Cleveland Guardians
- Aug. 1-4: vs. Kansas City Royals
- Aug. 6-8: at Seattle Mariners
- Aug. 9-11: at San Francisco Giants
- Aug. 13-15: vs. Seattle Mariners
- Aug. 16-18: vs. New York Yankees
- Aug. 20-22: at Chicago Cubs
- Aug. 23-26: at Chicago White Sox
- Aug. 27-29: vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Aug. 30 - Sept. 1: vs. Boston Red Sox
- Sept. 4-5: at San Diego Padres
- Sept. 6-8: at Oakland Athletics
- Sept. 10-12: vs. Colorado Rockies
- Sept. 13-15: vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Sept. 16-19: at Kansas City Royals
- Sept. 20-22: at Baltimore Orioles
- Sept. 24-26: vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Sept. 27-29: vs. Chicago White Sox
Themed days at Comerica Park
Officials at Comerica Park unveiled new updates at the stadium, including a new sensory room and food and drink items.
Tigers fans can also participate in new themed nights at the games. Themed nights include Health Appreciation on April 11 and 12, Pickleball Day on May 15, Margaritaville Night on June 21, Firefighter vs. Law Enforcement Night on July 10, Christmas in July on July 11, and 80s Night on Aug. 30.
READ: What's new at Comerica Park for 2024 season? New Detroit Tigers merch, videoboard and more
Additionally, the Tigers will celebrate former manager Jim Leyland's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Aug. 3. The team will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1984 World Series championship on Aug. 31.
The stadium is also offering food and drink items for themed days, such as Margaritaville Night (June 21) and 90s Night (Aug. 2).