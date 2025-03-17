Detroit Tigers legend Kirk Gibson stepping down from broadcast

Kirk Gibson, who has spent decades in the MLB, including with the Detroit Tigers, is stepping down from broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.

"Although I may be leaving the booth, my connection with the Tigers remains strong," Gibson said in a statement on Monday. "Over the past 25 years, I have been honored to introduce integral parts of the game from my experiences as a player, manager, and coach. I'm incredibly grateful for the support from the Tigers organization, the Ilitch family, and Detroit's loyal baseball fans."

Gibson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, said he plans to focus on his health and remain an advocate for other people who are also battling the disease.

Although he will no longer be in broadcast, Gibson will remain as a special assistant for the Tigers.

"Whether on the field or in the community, Gibby is a shining example of what we all embody. His grit, tenacity, and dedication to the Olde English 'D' are unmatched qualities that have connected him so deeply with generations of Tigers fans," the Tigers said in a joint statement with FanDuel Sports Network.

"Those same qualities are also why he's been a key member of our organization and broadcast team across parts of the last four decades. Moving forward, Gibby will not be part of the broadcast team as a contributing analyst, however, he will maintain his other responsibilities within the organization," the organizations added.

Gibson played in the league for nearly 20 years, first drafted by the Tigers in 1978. He played for the Tigers for nine seasons before he was moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Kansas City Royals, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He returned to the Tigers in 1993, playing three seasons in Detroit season.

Gibson started his broadcasting career as an analyst for FSN Detroit from 1998 to 2002. He then moved to a coaching role with the Tigers from 2003 to 2005. He also coaches the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He returned to broadcasting in 2015 and spent the last ten years on the Tigers' broadcast team. In 2019, he was named special assistant to the Tigers.

"While today marks the closing of one chapter, his profound influence on the Tigers and city of Detroit will endure and continue to grow in the future. All of us will be working closer than ever to support important causes, including with the Kirk Gibson Foundation to expand awareness of Parkinson's and improve the quality of life for people battling the disease."

Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2015, prompting him to create the Kirk Gibson Foundation. In the fall, the foundation will open the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson's Wellness.

"Developing this center is a huge endeavor that will be the first of its kind in Michigan providing those impacted by Parkinson's with access to a range of activity-based programs, completely free of charge," he said in Monday's statement. "This transition isn't about me slowing down, it's about moving forward with my mission to make a difference in the lives of those with Parkinson's."