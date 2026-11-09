Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle wins AL Rookie of the Year

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle won the American League Rookie of the Year award and Cincinnati Reds slugger Sal Stewart took home the National League honor Monday night.

McGonigle — who played most of the season at just 21 years old — had a .278 batting average and .806 OPS with 18 homers, 72 RBIs, 28 doubles and 12 stolen bases while splitting time between third base and shortstop. He's the first Tigers player to win the award since pitcher Michael Fulmer in 2016 and the first Tigers infielder since Lou Whitaker in 1978.

The Tigers thought enough of McGonigle's potential that they signed him to a $150 million, eight-year deal in April, just a few weeks into his rookie season. He backed up that confidence with a stellar all-around season that earned him an All-Star nod and helped the Tigers remain in the playoff race for much of the summer.

Stewart was a force in the middle of the Reds' lineup with 32 homers and 112 RBIs while playing in all 162 games, including 161 starts. He's the ninth Reds player to win the award and first since infielder Jonathan India in 2021.

McGonigle received 28 of 30 first-place votes and finished with 204 points in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America conducted before the postseason.

The other two AL finalists were Cleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick and Boston Red Sox lefty Payton Tolle. Messick came in second, earning the other two first-place votes and 122 points after going 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA and 193 strikeouts.

Tolle was third with 54 points. He had a 9-6 record with a 3.03 ERA and 171 strikeouts.

Stewart was selected first on 20 of 30 ballots and finished with 170 points.

The other NL finalists were New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt. Benge finished with second with seven first-place votes and 107 points after hitting 20 homers and stealing 22 bases as a bright spot in a down year for the Mets.

Wetherholt hit .242 with 17 homers while playing excellent defense. He finished third with three first-place votes and 99 points.

___

See AP's full MLB coverage here