Detroit Tigers' starting lineup for MLB Opening Day 2024 game announced

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers open their 2024 season on Thursday, March 28 against the Chicago White Sox in a three-game road series.

First pitch Thursday is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Following Thursday's opener, the two teams will have Friday off before resuming the series at 2:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tigers will then travel to the East Coast for a three-game stand against the New York Mets (April 1-3) before hosting the Oakland Athletics for Opening Day on Friday, April 5.

What is the Detroit Tigers starting lineup for Opening Day?

Starting pitcher - Tarik Skubal

Catcher - Jake Rogers

First base - Spencer Torkelson

Second base - Colt Keith

Shortstop - Javier Báez

Third base - Andy Ibáñez

Left field - Riley Greene

Center field - Parker Meadows

Right field - Matt Vierling

Designated hitter - Mark Cahna

What is the Chicago White Sox starting lineup for Opening Day?

Starting pitcher - Garrett Crochet

Catcher - Martín Maldonado

First base - Andrew Vaughn

Second base - Nicky Lopez

Shortstop - Paul DeJong

Third base - Yoán Moncada

Left field - Andrew Benintendi

Center field - Luis Robert Jr.

Right field - Kevin Pillar

Designated hitter - Eloy Jiménez

Who is Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal?

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. It is Skubal's first Opening Day start.

Drafted by the Tigers in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB draft, Skubal made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2020. After starting 2023 on the IL following flexor tendon surgery, the lefthander made 15 starts for Detroit, compiling a 7-3 record, with a 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings worked.

Skubal carries a 23-27 career record, with a 3.87 ERA and 420 strikeouts into the 2024 season.

Skubal is a native of Hayward, Calif., and attended Seattle University. He was originally selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 29th round of the 2017 MLB Draft but elected to stay in school.

Who is Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet?

Garrett Crochet starts on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. It marks Crochet's first MLB career start.

After missing the entire 2022 season because of Tommy John surgery, Crochet tossed 12 2/3 innings in 2023, recording a 3.55 ERA with 12 strikeouts and 13 walks. In 2021, Crochet saw action in 54 games, sporting a 2.82 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

A native of Ocean Springs, Miss., Crochet attended the University of Tennessee before being selected 11th overall by the White Sox in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

When is the Tigers vs. White Sox game?

First pitch for Thursday's season opener is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The teams will have Friday off to rest before resuming the three-game series on Saturday. First pitch on Saturday and Sunday is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Tigers vs. White Sox game

Fans who can't make it to Chicago can watch the game on Bally Sports Detroit or MLB.TV. You can also listen to the game on 97.1 The Ticket.

Are the Tigers or White Sox predicted to win?

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the line at Tigers -180, White Sox +151. The over/under is 8 runs.